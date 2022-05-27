Obi-Wan Kenobi fans think the show’s opening scene is a nod to Quentin Tarantino classic

Show appeared to pay homage to one of the director’s most iconic films

Annabel Nugent
Friday 27 May 2022
Comments
Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer

Film fans spotted an homage to one iconic filmmaker in the first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The first two episodes of the six-part Star Wars miniseries – directed by Deborah Chow – debuted on Disney Plus on Friday (27 May).

Viewers spotted a reference to Quentin Tarantino in the premiere episode, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Spoilers for the opening scene of episode one!

The first instalment of the series begins with Sith Inquisitors arriving at Tatooine in search of a Jedi.

The Grand Inquisitor (played by Rupert Friend) asks the owner of the bar if he knows who he is and what he does, to which the owner responds that he knows the Inquisitor to be a Jedi hunter.

Friend’s character goes on to explain the “key” to being successful in his line of work, putting pressure on the owner until the Jedi eventually reveals himself.

Multiple people have noticed similarities between the tense moment and the opening scene of Tarantino’s film Inglourious Basterds.

Christoph Waltz in 'Inglourious Basterds’

(Universal Pictures)

The 2009 movie begins with Chrstoph Waltz’s SS officer Hans Landa interrogating a French farmer (Denis Ménochet) in his home over the whereabouts of a Jewish family.

“Does the opening scene of Obi-Wan remind y’all of Inglourious Basterds?” wrote one person on Twitter.

Another added: “Obi-Wan Kenobi almost ripping off the opening of Inglourious Basterds.”

Someone else criticised “bad acting by the Inquisitors” but noted “a Tarantino-esque twist” in the scene.

“That Obi-Wan Kenobi nod to a Quentin Tarantino classic was exceptional,” wrote a fourth person.

Elsewhere fans were left “confused” by a shock twist that arrives in episode two.

Obi-Wan Kenobi can be streamed now on Disney Plus. You can read The Independent’s review of the first two episodes here.

