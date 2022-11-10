Will Olivia Attwood still be paid for I’m a Celebrity 2022?
There are plenty of creepy crawlies in the jungle to scare the stars off
Olivia Attwood has quit I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! just one day into the new series – but will she still get paid?
It’s been revealed that the former Love Island star was forced to withdraw from the reality show due to a medical matter.
ITV confirmed the news to The Independent, stating that Attwood left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks”.
It has been reported in the past that contestants must stay in the camp for at least 72 hours in order to receive full payment from ITV. But when Gemma Collins notoriously quit the show in 2017 after just three days of it being on air, she received a smaller fee than if she had stayed longer.
Following her exit from the show, the reality star said she was going to donate the £4,800 she made to Save the Children.
At the time, a spokesperson for Collins released a statement saying: “The show is three weeks long and Gemma was in Australia for five days, therefore she will receive a percentage based on that.”
It was widely reported that ITV had signed Collins up for the show for £100,000.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies