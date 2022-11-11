Will Olivia Attwood still be paid for I’m a Celebrity 2022?

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Olivia Attwood has quit I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! just one day into the new series – but will she still get paid?

It’s been revealed that the former Love Island star was forced to withdraw from the reality show due to a medical matter.

ITV confirmed the news to The Independent, stating that Attwood left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks”.

It has been reported in the past that contestants must stay in the camp for at least 72 hours in order to receive full payment from ITV. But when Gemma Collins notoriously quit the show in 2017 after just three days of it being on air, she received a smaller fee than if she had stayed longer.

Following her exit from the show, the reality star said she was going to donate the £4,800 she made to Save the Children.

At the time, a spokesperson for Collins released a statement saying: “The show is three weeks long and Gemma was in Australia for five days, therefore she will receive a percentage based on that.”

It was widely reported that ITV had signed Collins up for the show for £100,000.