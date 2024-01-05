One Show viewers detect huge Masked Singer ‘spoiler’ in latest episode

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BBC series The One Show may have made a huge blunder and given away a clue about the identity of one the contestants on the new series of The Masked Singer.

During Thursday’s episode (4 January), hosts Roman Kemp and Lauren Laverne chatted to the ITV entertainment series’sjudge Davina McCall to discuss the latest edition, which returned to TV last Saturday (30 December).

Doctor Who fans will be well aware that McCall made a cameo in the 2023 Christmas Special when the new Doctor, Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa, saved her from being crushed by a falling Christmas tree.

Appearing on The One Show, McCall said that it was on her “bucket list” to make a cameo on Doctor Who, before host Laverne said: “A former Doctor Who will be making an appearance on The Masked Singer this season alongside some huge music stars, including the legendary Dionne Warwick.”

Soul legend Warwick had been eliminated during the first show on Saturday night, but it became unclear who Laverne was referring to when she made the comment about a former Doctor being in the series.

While it could have been a reference to guest judges on the show, the current lineup – Lorraine Kelly, Sir Lenny Henry, Rob Brydon and Ellie Goulding – does not include any former Doctors.

Davina McCall on ‘The Masked Singer’ (The One Show)

Lauren’s comment may have been a reference to McCall’s appearance in the Doctor Who Christmas special, but she’s not a Doctor. It could have been a spoiler about who could be one of the 11 mystery celebrities left in the singing competition. The Independent has contacted BBC and ITV for comment.

ITV’s Masked Singer, which is presented by comedian Joel Dommett, sees a set of celebrities sing familiar songs on stage, while dressed up in a costume hiding their identities. The judges and in-studio audience have to guess who they are based on their voices and obscure clues given to them throughout the series. Alongside McCall on judging duties are Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

Dippy Egg is one of the contestants on ‘The Masked Singer’ tomorrow (ITV)

Later on in her One Show appearance, McCall described the “best” unmasking of the series so far, revealing the moment she sprinted on stage when the celebrity’s identity was revealed – and it was someone she knew well.

While McCall did not name the contestant, since the show is pre-recorded and this celebrity has not yet been unmasked, she said: “I sobbed, I cried, I know this person very well.”

Last week, a character called Weather was chosen to be unmasked after the judges were convinced that the celebrity hiding behind the costume was American soul legend Dionne Warwick. All of the judges but Mo Gilligan were eventually confident that it was the “Walk On By” singer hiding behind the bejewelled costume decorated with clouds and sequins.

Dionne Warwick after she is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ (ITV)

When it was revealed that their suspicions were correct and it was indeed Warwick, 83, behind the mask, the singer said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure. I said I can go on the show and have some fun but I can never try and disguise my voice.”

McCall said on The One Show: “What happened was, [Dionne] opened her mouth and sang one word and we knew it’s Dionne Warwick. Her voice is literally undisguisable.”