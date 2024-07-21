Only Fools and Horses star defends ‘controversial’ episode about transracial adoption

Support truly

Only Fools and Horses star Sue Holderness has defended a “controversial” episode of the series about transracial adoption.

Holderness, 75, played Marlene on the hit British sitcom from 1985 to 2003, later reviving the character in the spin-off series The Green Green Grass. Marlene was married to Boycie, played by the late John Challis.

The episode in question was the season five premiere “From Prussia with Love”, which followed Del Boy’s [Peter Jason] attempts to sell a baby born to a pregnant German woman to Boycie and Marlene.

At the end of the episode, it is revealed that the baby is mixed race, which prompts the couple to pull out of the adoption.

Speaking on the Only Fools and Horses Podcast, Holderness said:“It’s a very controversial episode now because everybody’s being so careful about what they say about everything. There have been many people who have said they don’t want to see that episode anymore or suggested that maybe you shouldn’t see that episode.

“But when I say many people, it’s probably about three.”

Holderness spoke more broadly about the series’ legacy, amid questions over the datedness of some of its material.

open image in gallery Sue Holderness pictured in 2015 ( Getty )

She continued: “Very little in Only Fools is offensive to anybody, I think. It’s the love of family that is so overwhelming. [David Jason’s character, Del Boy] looked after Grandad, he looked after Uncle Albert. He made sure that they were fed and clothed and loved them.

“It’s so lovely that there is so much love out there still for the show. And I think that’s part of the reason for that. You know, this family, though his business dealings weren’t always absolutely as they should be, but you know, they don’t drink and drive, they don’t take drugs, they don’t swear. It’s gorgeous family entertainment. We miss it.”

The actor also argued that it was “difficult” to write comedy in the current socio-political climate, because writers were no longer free to be “filthily rude”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

“I think it must be terribly difficult, because I mean part of the fun, especially with satire, you rely on being filthily rude about everybody and everything, don’t you, which is what makes people laugh,” she said.

Holderness pinned the blame on social media for allowing viewers to get “worked up”.

She continued: “And now you say the slightest thing is going to upset people, because this whole online thing is new, isn’t it? When we were making Only Fools And Horses, there was no social media. It didn’t exist, did it? So people couldn’t get worked up and wild about tiny little things.

“So yes, I do think it’s very difficult. And I think already we’re seeing signs that comedy isn’t as funny as it used to be. Let’s hope it’s going to change. Let’s hope that somehow we can work out that people don’t actually get offended quite as easily as they think they do.”