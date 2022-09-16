Jump to content

Only Fools and Horses cast delight fans with reunion photo – two decades after final episode aired

Last Christmas special episode aired in 2003

Annabel Nugent
Friday 16 September 2022 08:05
Patrick Murray stars as Mickey Pearce in Only Fools and Horses

The cast of Only Fools and Horses have delighted fans with a reunion photo taken almost two decades after the final episode aired.

The hit series, which starred David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst as half-brothers Derek Edward “Del Boy” Trotter and Rodney Chalrton Trotter, ran from 1981 to 1991.

Jason and Lyndhurst reprised their roles in several Christmas special episodes until the early 2000s, with the final episode airing on 25 December in 2003.

During a recent convention, several of the cast members were spotted back together.

One fan snapped a photo with the group, which included Philip Pope (who played Tony Angelino), Michael Fenton Stevens (Alan Perkins), Daniel Peacock (Mental Mickey), and Patrick Murray (Mickey Pearse).

Earlier this year, Murray gave fans an update on his health following his lung cancer diagnosis. The actor said he was “cured” after undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Murray was diagnosed with cancer in July 2021. He had an operation in October that year to remove a tumour.

Earlier this year, Ron Pember – who played Baz in the sitcom – died aged 87.

