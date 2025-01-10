Paris Hilton returns to destroyed Malibu home after watching it burn down on live TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris Hilton has made an emotional return to the burnt remains of her Malibu mansion house that was destroyed in the fast-moving catastrophic wildfires that continue to devastate southern California.

On Thursday (9 January), the reality TV star and hotel heiress revealed that she was among the Hollywood stars who have lost their homes to the wildfires as she saw her $8.4m oceanfront home “burn to a crisp” during a live news broadcast.

Hilton has shared her heartbreak as she visited the site where the property stood, telling fans that she feels “like my heart has been shattered into a million pieces”.

The socialite recorded the clip as she walked through the remains of the entrance, which was still standing, but the rest of the house had been reduced to rubble.

Follow live updates on the California fires here.

“When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock – I couldn’t process it,” she wrote. “But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces.”

Hilton said she was “incredibly lucky” that her family, including husband, the entrepreneur Carter Reum, and their two one-year-old children, Phoenix and London, as well as her four tiny dogs, were all safe.

She continued: “This house wasn’t just a place to live – it was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family. It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it’s devastating beyond words.”

open image in gallery The destroyed remains of Paris Hilton’s Malibu mansion ( Instagram via @parishilton )

“I’m holding onto that gratitude with everything I have,” she said. “And beyond grateful to all the fire fighters, first responders and volunteers risking their lives to fight these fires.”

The video comes after Hilton told fans that her home had become engulfed in the blaze and that she watched it burn during a breaking news broadcast.

open image in gallery Paris Hilton’s Malibu mansion was burnt to ashes in the catastrophic wildfires raging through Southern California ( Instagram via @parishilton )

She said: “Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.”

Hilton said that “the devastation is unimaginable” and “to know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking”.

open image in gallery Paris Hilton shared news footage showing her house burnt to the ground ( Instagram )

However, she thanked fans for their kind words and for showing her “that even in the ashes, there is beauty in this world”.

“Thank you from the deepest part of my heart,” she said, before addressing the people who have also seen their homes destroyed by the wildfires. “And to everyone going through this pain, please know you’re not alone. We’re in this together. We will rebuild, we will heal, and we will rise stronger than before.”

open image in gallery Hilton said that her family, including husband Carter Reum and their two one-year-old children were all safely evacuated ( AFP via Getty Images )

The fast-moving wildfires in Los Angeles, which have left at least seven people dead and countless others injured, have seen thousands of firefighters battling desperately to extinguish the blaze, as wind gusts of up to 60 mph are continuing to work against their firefighting efforts.

The Palisades Fire has been called one of the most destructive wildfires that the city has seen, at six per cent containment. The fire has scorched 19,978 acres, while the Altadena and Pasadena-based Eaton fire has burned 13,690 acres.

A new blaze, the Kenneth Fire, broke out north of the Palisades fire on Thursday, threatening homes near Calabasas and Hidden Hills.

Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna said fire-destructed neighbourhoods in west LA “look like an atomic bomb was dropped on these areas”.