Patrick Dempsey reacts to ‘senseless’ shooting in his Maine hometown

Patrick Dempsey has shared his devastated reaction to the mass shooting in his hometown of Lewiston, Maine.

The manhunt to catch shooting suspect Robert Card is now in its third day after the gunman opened fire on civilians, killing 18 people and injuring 13 others.

The Grey’s Anatomy star, 57, posted a statement on Instagram on Thursday (26 October), writing: “I am shocked, and deeply saddened by last night’s tragedy in my hometown, Lewiston, Maine.

“Maine’s great strength is its sense of community, and now we are being asked to come together to support everyone that has been devastated by this senseless act.

“My family and I are heartbroken for their victims, their families, and the community,” the actor concluded.

The 40-year-old gunman, who served as a firearms instructor in the US Army Reserve, first targeted the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley and then the Schemengees Bar & Grille in Lewiston before going on the run.

He recently disclosed mental health issues, citing experiences of auditory hallucinations, including hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, according to a Maine law enforcement bulletin seen by the Associated Press.

Lewiston is also the home of the Dempsey Centre, which the Enchanted actor opened in 2008 in honour of his late mother, who suffered several bouts of ovarian cancer before her death in 2014.

The medical facility provides personalised and comprehensive cancer care at no cost, according to its website.

Following news of the shooting, US comedians Pete Davidson and John Mulaney cancelled their shows in the Maine town, which were scheduled for this weekend.

“We are devastated by the events in Lewiston,” Mulaney’s statement read. “Shows scheduled for this weekend in Maine on Saturday, 10/28 and Sunday, 10/29 have been postponed. We are thinking of you all.”

Parts of Maine, like Lewiston and Bowdoin, are under shelter-in-place advisories, as the community is rattled by the tragedy — and waits for Card to be caught. Police said he should be considered “armed and dangerous”.

He is believed to be carrying a high-powered assault-style rifle and possibly extra ammunition. Investigators are still on the hunt for Card, as of Thursday afternoon.

You can follow The Independent’s live coverage of the manhunt here.