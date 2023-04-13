Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The last ever series of Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs will begin tonight (13 April), just weeks after the death of its adored host.

O’Grady, who died in March aged 67, had hosted the show since 2012, and filmed this final season last summer.

The first episode of the final series features O’Grady at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, falling head over heels with a Newfoundland that needs major surgery on its back legs.

He also meets a labrador cross who loves water and keeps flooding its kennel, and helps a terrified bichon frise that was found wandering around a forest

A lover of animals all his life, O’Grady had adopted five dogs himself from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

After O’Grady’s death, many of his friends paid tribute to him for a special called For the Love of Paul O’Grady on ITV. He will be remembered as a “force for good” in the world.

Battersea Cats and Dogs home were among the first to share their condolences, calling the Vicky Savage performer “a wonderful, kind friend” and a “beloved ambassador”. The charity saw a huge surge in donations after the presenter’s death.

O’Grady not only presented the show but was very committed when it came to getting to know the rescue animals being cared for and the staff who rehabilitate them.

Tributes poured in for down-to-earth star following his sudden death, with many fans of the show emphasising his kindness and genuine love for animals. Read more here, and his poignant words on life and death, here.

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs airs at 8.30pm on ITV.