Paul O’Grady’s daughter has shared a statement following the “unexpected” death of her father.

Sharon Mousley is the TV star’s only child, and he shared her with his friend Diane Jansen. Mousley was born in 1974 when O’Grady was 18.

O’Grady had a close relationship with Mousley up until his death, and gave her away at her wedding to husband Philip Mousley.

She also went to Buckingham Palace with her father in 2008, when he was given an MBE for services to entertainment.

On Saturday (1 April), Mousley, who has two teenage children, told Mail Online: “What can I say? We are all devastated, I am, my mum is, everyone is.

“We loved him and we will miss him. We are all distraught.”

O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio shared the last ever photo the couple had together earlier this week.

He said in a statement on Thursday (30 March): “I much appreciate you all taking the time to reach out. I’m so very touched and I’m sure Paul would be too!’

It was Portasio who announced O’Grady’s death, stating two days earlier: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

Paul O’Grady and his daughter Sharon pictured in 1995 (News Group/Shutterstock)

O’Grady was one of the UK’s best-loved TV stars. His credits include Blankety Blank and Blind Date, which he hosted as Lily Savage, and For the Love of Dogs.

In the 2000s, he also presented his own talk show on ITV and Channel 4.

His death led to an outpouring of tributes from the world of entertainment and beyond.