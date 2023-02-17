Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Olivia Colman pulled a prank on Paul Rudd during a phone-in segment of Greg James’s BBC Radio 1 breakfast show.

Rudd was on the show promoting his new movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, when Colman dialled in, affecting a Welsh accent.

The prank took place as part of a segment titled “Agony Ant-Man”, in which Rudd helped listeners with personal dilemas.

Colman began by saying: “Hi Paul, I’m a huge fan. I wanted to pick your brains. What would you do if you had a really good mate, like for over 20 years, and this friend, he doesn’t live in England, but he’s come to England but he hasn’t told you about it.

“Then, not only has he not told you about it, he’s come on to a radio show. What would you do?”

At this point, Rudd clocks that he is victim to a prank, but has not yet worked out Colman’s identity.

“Oh my God. Oh no,” he muttered.

“Would you be offended?” Colman asked.

Rudd replied: “Personally, if it’s me? Absolutely not. I tend to give everybody the benefit of the doubt.”

Host James then prompted Colman to reveal her identity, with Rudd explaining that he has been friends with the Peep Show star for more than 20 years.

“You really can do every accent,” he said.

Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ (Jay Maidment/Disney)

According to Colman, their friendship began when she and Rudd were co-starring in a play, and he would sleep on the floor of her “rubbish flat in south London.”

Colman had emailed James ahead of the radio show and arranged to call in, with the DJ enthusiastically playing along with the prank.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is out in cinemas now and has already set an unfortunate record for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You can read The Independent’s full review here.