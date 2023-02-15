Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paul Rudd’s fans have expressed their amusement over a TikTok that highlights the similarities the actor shares with his teenage son Jack.

On Sunday 12 February, the Ant-Man star, 53, attended the Super Bowl alongside his 17-year-old son, where the pair cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs as they beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following the game’s conclusion, the father-son duo made their way onto the field, where they were interviewed by a Fox Sports reporter.

During the clip, which has since gone viral on TikTok, both the actor and his teenage son could be seen pacing back and forth with their arms crossed as they spoke of their happiness to be at the Super Bowl.

“I can’t believe it,” Paul said at one point, adding: “That was such a great game, and wow, it all just feels so overwhelming and incredible.”

The reporter then turned his attention towards Jack to ask him how it felt to watch the big game from the stadium.

“I just want to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing, for putting in all the work, so we can just all enjoy his greatness every week,” Jack said, referring to the Chiefs quarterback. “And I’m so lucky that I’m alive to watch this,” he added, as his dad laughed next to him.

On TikTok, the video was shared along with the caption: “Paul Rudd’s son Jack is exactly like his dad.” It has since been viewed more than six million times, with viewers sharing their amusement over the pair’s mirrored behaviour in the comments.

“It’s like he’s doing a perfect Paul Rudd impression,” one person wrote, while another said: “Why does this look like someone doing a parody of Paul Rudd lol.”

“Jack is more like Paul Rudd than Paul is,” someone else joked.

Others pointed out the similar mannerisms displayed by Paul and Jack, with one viewer noting the “synchronised swaying” both father and son were doing.

“The mannerisms, the voice, the swaying,” someone else wrote along with a laughing face emoji.

In addition to Jack, Paul also shares daughter Darby with wife Julie Yaeger.