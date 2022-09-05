Pauley Perrette: Former NCIS star says she ‘cheated death’ after having ‘massive’ stroke
Retired actor said she’s ‘grateful’ to ‘still be here’
Former NCIS favourite Pauley Perrette has revealed she “cheated death” after having a “massive” stroke.
Perrette played Abby Sciuto on the US crime proecdural for 15 years, and quit the show in 2018.
On Saturday (3 September), Perrette, 53, shared a Twitter post addressing “this traumatic life I’ve been given so far”, stating that, in September 2021, she had “a massive stroke”.
“It’s 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stoke,” she wrote. “Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy and then Cousin Wayne.
“Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far… And still so grateful, still so full of faith, and STILL HERE!”
She accompanied the post with a video, telling her followers: “Oh my god, it’s September 2nd, it’s the one-year anniversary since I had a stroke and I’m still here.
“Yes, I’m still here again, like how many times do I cheat death?” Perrette wrote. “I almost died from a hair dye allergy, I have food allergies, I am a domestic violence and a rape survivor – and I’m still here. I feel good.
“I’ve been through a lot this last two year, but I’m still here – and I’m still grateful.”
Perrette, who retired from acting in 2022, was sent messages of positivity by her fanbase., who praised her for sharing the news.
If you’ve been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support: www.rapecrisis.org.uk.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies