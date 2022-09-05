Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former NCIS favourite Pauley Perrette has revealed she “cheated death” after having a “massive” stroke.

Perrette played Abby Sciuto on the US crime proecdural for 15 years, and quit the show in 2018.

On Saturday (3 September), Perrette, 53, shared a Twitter post addressing “this traumatic life I’ve been given so far”, stating that, in September 2021, she had “a massive stroke”.

“It’s 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stoke,” she wrote. “Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy and then Cousin Wayne.

“Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far… And still so grateful, still so full of faith, and STILL HERE!”

She accompanied the post with a video, telling her followers: “Oh my god, it’s September 2nd, it’s the one-year anniversary since I had a stroke and I’m still here.

“Yes, I’m still here again, like how many times do I cheat death?” Perrette wrote. “I almost died from a hair dye allergy, I have food allergies, I am a domestic violence and a rape survivor – and I’m still here. I feel good.

“I’ve been through a lot this last two year, but I’m still here – and I’m still grateful.”

Former ‘NCIS’ star Pauley Perrette shares news of ‘massive’ stroke on Twitter (Twitter)

Perrette, who retired from acting in 2022, was sent messages of positivity by her fanbase., who praised her for sharing the news.

If you’ve been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support: www.rapecrisis.org.uk.