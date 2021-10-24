Steven Knight has given an update on the ending of Peaky Blinders.

The creator of the BBC drama announced in January that the next series will be the final outing for Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and company.

“We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it,” Knight said while announcing the news, adding: “While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

He then told Deadline that, due to Covid-19, a planned seventh series looked set to evolve into a film, which Knight has now confirmed is happening during a new interview with The Telegraph.

The outlet reports that Knight says the final series “will be followed by a film to round the whole thing off for good”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Knight discussed new Princess Diana film Spencer, for which he wrote the script, and the negative critical reception to his 2019 film Serenity, starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway.

Cillian Murphy in ‘Peaky Blinders’ (BBC)

Spencer stars Kristen Stewart and is directed by Jackie’s Pablo Larraín. It’ll be released in the UK on 5 November.

There is currently no word on when Peaky Blinders’ final series will arrive.

The drama has become one of the BBC’s most successful dramas since it began in 2013.