Viewers of the 2024 Bafta TV awards were left bemused by a dance tribute to the BBC crime drama Peaky Blinders performed at this year’s cermony.

The sequence aired as part of the Bafta TV broadcast, and was performed by the troupe behind Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, a live stage show currently touring the UK.

The dance was scored to music by Nick Cave and featured vocals from the late writer, poet and Peaky Blinders star Benjamin Zephaniah.

Peaky Blinders ran from 2013 to 2022, and starred Cillian Murphy as Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby.

Viewers didn’t quite know what to make of the Rambert stage performance, with many sharing their reactions on X/Twitter.

“As someone who’s never watched Peaky Blinders, this BAFTA dance performance feels quite bizarre,” one person wrote.

Another bluntly asked: “What the f***ing hell is this?”

“Peaky Blinders themed dance piece there on the BAFTAs, nice of them to include something for absolutely God knows who,” someone else joked.

“Other than the costumes and the music, this has absolutely nothing to do with Peaky Blinders. I don’t get it,” remarked a fourth, while another viewer wrote: “#BAFTATVAwards what is this s***e? If there’s one show that doesn’t suit having a musical it’s Peaky Blinders.”

The Peaky Blinders performance at the 2024 Baftas ( BBC )

This year’s Baftas was hosted by Rob and RomeshVS stars Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, who were also nominated twice for their Sky reality series.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

A number of the biggest names in British TV were in attendance at London’s Royal Festival Hall on the night, including Joe Lycett, who was dressed as Queen Elizabeth after losing a bet.

One star who was not present was Matthew Macfadyen, who won the prize for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the HBO drama Succession.

Going into the evening, The Crown and Black Mirror lead list of nominees, with eight and seven nominations respectively.

Happy Valley, Slow Horses and The Sixth Commandment all received six nominations, while The Last of Us, The Long Shadow and Succession each had five.

You can keep up with the winners list here.