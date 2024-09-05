Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter Find out more

Peep Show star Matt King has teased the show’s return in light of Oasis’s wildly anticipated reunion tour.

King played drug dealer Super Hans in the David Mitchell and Robert Webb-led sitcom about two London roommates who are perennially down on their luck.

On Tuesday (September 3), King shared a meme showing Oasis in one photo and him, Mitchell and Webb in another. Above the Gallagher brothers was the caption, “the reunion we got,” and above the Peep Show stars was the caption, “the reunion we wanted.”

“My mate just sent me this from Australia,” King wrote on X. “I hate memes but this one made me smile. And seriously, I reckon Dave, Rob and myself would consider doing it if we got to split £80 million quid. But then again, I wouldn’t stitch up my own fans like that. Swings and roundabouts.”

Oasis bandmates Noel and Liam Gallagher have faced criticism after Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing policy saw prices for their 2025 shows rise from £150 to £355 for general admission.

In a follow-up tweet, King reshared his original post, writing: “1.5 million views in a day! Are you all over this @sambaintv and @jessearmstrong1 @RealDMitchell and @arobertwebb?

“And lo, the people have spoken. I'm selling all the Macedonian mopeds as we speak. Back in Blighty by November, just in time to do a Fools and Horses type Christmas special for the whole family to enjoy. God knows, the world needs a pick me up. Peace out.”

Peep Show ran for nine seasons from 2003 to 2015 – making it Channel 4’s longest-running comedy series.

Writing about the show’s legacy for The Independent last year, Ellie Harrison mused: “Peep Show never achieved mighty viewing figures during its run, but it was always loved by critics and gradually grew into a cult classic. Ricky Gervais called it ‘the best show on television’ in 2005. It made stars of its then pretty much unknown leads Mitchell and Webb. Its writers Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong went on to make Fresh Meat and Four Lions together, before Armstrong brought the world a little show called Succession. Peep Show was also where a young Olivia Colman had her breakthrough role. And it introduced Matt King’s drug-loving rascal Super Hans into our living rooms, with all his scheming and squalor in tow.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Meanwhile, Oasis announced their long-awaited reunion on August 27, with the brothers set to join one another onstage for the first time since their acrimonious split in 2009.

Fans who set their alarms on Saturday found themselves waiting in lengthy queues, as they shared screenshots informing them they were 352,856th or 430,720th in line.

Some complained they were being forced to wait in a queue simply to get on the websites for Ticketmaster, SeeTickets and Gigs and Tours.

As tickets went on sale, fans reported the websites crashing altogether as demand surged and the band issued a further warning that any being resold at inflated prices could be “canceled.”

This didn’t appear to prevent resale sites such as Viagogo and StubHub listing tickets for as much as £7,025 for a single seated ticket at Wembley Stadium, while the cheapest standing tickets available on StubHub were listed from £842 each.

On Wednesday, Oasis announced two extra Wembley shows with an “invitation-only ballot ticket sale strategy” as “a small step towards making amends for the situation.”