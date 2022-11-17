Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘This just made my day!’: Penn Badgley excites You fans with castmate reunion

Actor thrilled fans with a preview of his conversation with Victoria Pedretti

Nicole Vassell
Thursday 17 November 2022 12:36
Comments
You Season 4 trailer

Penn Badgley has entertained his fans with a teaser of his podcast featuring YOU co-star Victoria Pedretti.

The actor plays the silky-voiced stalker Joe Goldberg in the Netflix drama, which is set to return for a fourth season in early 2023.

After Joe moved to California from New York at the beginning of season two, he began a dark romance with Love Quinn, played by Pedretti.

The dynamics of the characters’ relationship has been one of the most discussed aspects of the show between fans, with many questioning what the future holds for Joe after the surprising end to season three.

In a new TikTok, Badgley introduces his co-star as the latest guest on his podcast, Podcrushed.

Recommended

The short video features the former Gossip Girl star leaning in close to the camera before saying Joe’s signature phrase: “Hello... you.”

The view then swivels around to reveal Pedretti on the other side of the table, waving and saying hi.

“Nailed it!” Badgley exclaims.

Evidence of the two actors reuniting inspired plenty of excited responses from YOU fans.

“This just made my day!” one commented, while another expressed their excitement more simply, writing: “SCREAM”.

Others were instead concerned with Badgley’s brief narration as Joe. “The « hello » got me feeling some type of way ngl,” admitted one follower.

“Sir you can't do that I forgot how to breathe,” wrote another, while a different fan questioned: “WHY DID THE ‘YOU’ MAKE MY THE HAIRS ON MY NECK STAND UP?!”

The next chapter of You sees Joe pursuing a new life in London after leaving the Californian suburbs in a hurry.

Season three spoilers to follow, you have been warned!

Recommended

After becoming enchanted with his colleague Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), Joe ended up killing Love after a tense showdown in the finale of season three. He then left their son with neighbours indefinitely, before chasing Marienne to Europe.

Part one of season four of YOU will launch on Netflix on 10 February 2023.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in