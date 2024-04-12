Perrie Edwards throws name into ring for Strictly Come Dancing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Perrie Edwards has expressed her interest in competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

Little Mix star Edwards, 30, appears on Saturday’s (13 April) edition of The Jonathan Ross Show alongside guests Frank Skinner and Strictly professional Johannes Radebe.

When the topic of dancing comes up, Edwards shares that she imagines she’d be “scared” to take part in the BBC show, and that dance did not come easily to her at the beginning of her pop career.

“I think I’d be really scared,” she begins. “In the band at the very beginning, we went to rehearsals and I remember crying my eyes out and I went to my manager, ‘I’m going to have to leave the band. I can’t really dance, I don’t want to dance.’

“I was just so terrified and uncomfortable dancing that I just didn’t want to do it – I just wanted to stand and sing.”

However, the former X Factor contestant soon adds that her appreciation for dance soon grew, and that she’d take the opportunity to participate in Strictly if it was offered to her.

Perrie Edwards ( Getty Images )

“Now, I love it. I absolutely love dancing,” Edwards says. “I actually would love it [Strictly Come Dancing].”

When Ross then asks whether she would take part if she was offered the opportunity, she replies: “Yeah.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Edwards shares an update on a potential Little Mix reunion with bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

“I’d definitely never say never,” she says. “We just love each other so much. We thought we’d been together for 12 years since we were babies and we just wanted to do our own thing and see what happens. We’d definitely love to get back together in the future.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Little Mix in 2021 ( Getty Images for Warner Bros )

Little Mix performed their final show together in May 2022 at London’s O2 Arena, officially marking the start of their indefinite hiatus.

Since then, Pinnock has released some well-received singles ahead of her solo album, slated for release later this year.

Edwards will also soon release her first album. Outside of struggling to decide what to name it, Edwards admits to feeling some nerves about stepping out on her own.

When asked how she feels about going solo, she says: “Terrified. It’s so different and it’s not what I’m used to. From being 16 I was in Little Mix so I don’t know any different so it is quite daunting, but I’m having such a good time so far.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday 13 April at 10.05pm on ITV1 and ITVX.