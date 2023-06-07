HBO viewers upset over cancellation of ‘true gem’ after just two seasons

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

HBO has cancelled a “true gem” after just two seasons.

Viewers of the premium cable network have been left feeling angry and frustrated following the announcement that Perry Mason will not be returning for a third run.

The show, which focused on a new iteration of the Eric Stanley Gardner-created character played by Raymond Burr in the 1950s series, was acclaimed, with fans eagerly awaiting the latest episodes.

Matthew Rhys played the defence lawyer, with his co-stars including Juliet Rylance, Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow and Shea Wigham.

Season two introduced characters played by Hope Davis, Katherine Waterston and Sean Astin.

The drama’s cancellation was confirmed by HBO in a statement, which said: “We are tremendously grateful for the remarkable work of Matthew Rhys and the unrivalled cast and crew of Perry Mason for their reimagining of such a treasured and storied franchise.

“‘While we won’t be moving forward with another season of the series, we are excited to continue working with the brilliant creatives at Team Downey on future projects.”

Fans are in uproar, with many condemning HBO’s decision.

“Damn – underrated show, toed the line between pulp and prestige in a way that felt unique, would’ve loved to see what it could’ve grown into with some more time,” one person wrote, with another adding: “This show was so well written and well acted so of course it gets axed. I’m so sick of good things being canceled but mediocre stuff sticking around for ages.”

One viewer called it an “elite show on every level”, with one branding it a “true gem”.

Matthew Rhys in cancelled HBO series ‘Perry Mason’ (HBO)

Perry Mason’s cancellation comes weeks after the conclusions to hit shows Succession and Barry. HBO, which cancelled Westworld before its final season in 2022, recently greenlit a third run for comedy series Somebody Somewhere.

Other forthcoming shows include a second season of House of the Dragon as well as True Detective: Night Country.

One of its current shows, The Idol, has received mostly negative reviews, with viewers condemning a “mad” scene from the premiere episode earlier this week. However, The Independent gave the show four stars.

HBO shows, including Perry Mason, are available to stream in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW.