Pete Davidson and Rami Malek do uncanny impersonation of each other on SNL

Saturday Night Live host Rami Malek and cast regular Pete Davidson impersonated one another on the latest episode of the long-running television show.

The pair have been mistaken for one another in the past and in a sketch called Celeb School, the pair played up to this and impersonated one another in a well-received sketch that viewers online loved.

Davidson has portrayed Malek several times on SNL over the years. One of the most famous of these was in February 2019 where Davidson poked fun at Malek in a Family Feud-inspired sketch.

At one point in the sketch on the show this evening (October 16), Malek-as-Davidson insisted that he couldn’t sit next to Davidson-as-Malek because “his eyes are freaking me out”.

Fans online reacted to the moment, with one calling it “unreal” and another calling the sketch “hilarious”. You can see some more of the reaction and watch the moment here:

Also in the sketch, Chloe Fineman played Jennifer Coolidge, Mikey Day played John Oliver, Chris Redd played Lil Wayne, Bowen Yang played George Takei, and Melissa Villasenor played Kristen Wiig.

Elsewhere in the show, Daniel Craig made a surprise appearance.

Craig appeared alongside his No Time To Die co-star Malek n a skit about late music icon Prince. Malek and SNL regular Keenan Thompson took part in a “Prince-off” to decide who should play the musician in a fictional biopic – directed by Get Out’s Jordan Peele.

SNL recently unveiled the cast of its new season, with Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt both leaving the show.

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson will all be returning along with the rest of the show’s ensemble – Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang.

The hosts have been unveiled too with an eclectic line up featuring Owen Wilson – who opened the season – followed by Kim Kardashian, Malek and Jason Sudeikis.