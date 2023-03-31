Pete Davidson says SNL jokes about his relationships made him feel like a ‘loser’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pete Davidson has reflected on his time on Saturday Night Live, saying some of the jokes about him made him feel “really s***ty”.

The 29-year-old comedian, who appeared on eight seasons of the comedy sketch series, quit the show ahead of its latest 48th season.

Appearing on the Real Ones podcast, hosted by The Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal, Davidson spoke about his time on SNL and how the public’s interest in his dating life affected him.

“In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about,” the Bodies Bodies Bodies star said per People.

“Suddenly you’re in this zeitgeist and that has nothing to do with the work,” Davidson continued. “And that’s a really s***ty feeling. I became more known before the work was there, but I was always working.”

While he assured that he’s “cool with the joke. I get the late-night jokes”, he said it felt worse “when your own show [pokes fun at you]”.

“I’d be sitting in the back watching the cold open and – the cold open [is] topical, political humour, whatever’s in the culture. And then, making fun of you,” Davidson remembered.

Pete Davidson on ‘SNL’ (YouTube/Saturday Night Live)

“Then you’ve gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark and the show just made fun of you. So, why are they gonna laugh at you? Like, they just dogged you in front of everyone… And you’re like, ‘I’m a f***ing loser, man.’”

However, setting all jokes aside, Davidson said he owed his life to SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

“Nobody ever showed more leeway and grace to me than Lorene Michaels, and I owe my life to that guy, but it was f***ing confusing cause the nature of entertainment is the nature of this business. At the end of the day, that’s what it is. This was a really difficult thing to do. You feel small. You feel super insecure,” he said.

Davidson became the youngest performer ever to be featured in SNL’s five-decade history when he joined in 2014.

Some of his high-profile relationships included his engagement to Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, whom he dated for nine months.

In honour of his final appearance on the show’s 47th season finale, Davidson shared an emotional goodbye message to SNL writer Dave Sirus’ Instagram.