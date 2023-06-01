Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Phillip Schofield’s resignation from ITV – and the scandal surrounding his departure – is continuing to cause chaos at the broadcaster.

Last week, the 61-year-old presenter resigned from hosting This Morning as he admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague and lying about it.

The network’s bosses are now facing questions from MPs over the scandal, while ITV has ordered a review into Phillip Schofield’s departure from the show amid reports of a “toxic” environment behind the scenes.

As questions continue to be asked, we have taken a look at the key players at the broadcaster involved.

Dame Carolyn McCall

McCall became ITV’s first female chief executive when she joined the company in 2018. Before ITV, she was the chief executive of Guardian Media Group, before heading up low-cost airline EasyJet.

McCall was awarded an OBE for services to women in business, and in 2016 received a damehood in the New Year Honours list for her services to the aviation industry.

Last year, she defended Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby amid claims the duo had skipped the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.

Following an online outcry, McCall said the pair had been “misrepresented” over the issue and stressed they had been attending as members of the media to film a segment for This Morning.

McCall, pictured in 2017 (AFP via Getty Images)

On Wednesday (31 May), the PA news agency revealed McCall has sent a letter to culture secretary Lucy Frazer, DCMS committee chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage and Ofcom’s chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes, in the wake of Schofield’s departure from ITV.

The letter read: “We have now instructed Jane Mulcahy KC (Blackstone Chambers) to carry out an external review to establish the facts.

“She will review our records and talk to people involved. This work will also consider our relevant processes and policies and whether we need to change or strengthen any.

“Given Phillip’s admission of the extent of his deception the work will extend to cover any related issues that may emerge. This work will be carried out as quickly as possible and we will be happy to share the outcome.”

Kevin Lygo

Lygo is ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, having joined ITV as the managing director of ITV studios in 2010.

In 2016, he was named the director of television and late in 2020 became managing director of the media and entertainment unit.

When Schofield resigned from This Morning, but before his ITV exit a week later, Lygo said the presenter was “hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation”.

Kevin Lugo (second from right) prepares to meet Prince Edward in December (Getty Images)

However, after the presenter confirmed the affair, ITV said it had investigated the rumours in early 2020, but “both parties… categorically and repeatedly denied” them.

Last week, Lygo refused to answer questions about Schofield after being pursued on the street by a GB News producer who asked him if there was a “cover-up” of Schofield’s affair with a young male colleague at the station.

Lygo walked away from Ben Leo, telling him: “We really have no more to say.”

Martin Frizell

This Morning editor Mr Frizell, who is married to the journalist and broadcaster Fiona Phillips, reportedly joined the show in July 2016.

He previously worked on ITV’s Loose Women, in public relations and as a GMTV editor.

Frizell worked with Willoughby and Schofield (pictured) on ‘This Morning’ (ITV)

When reports came out that there had been a “cooling off” between Willoughby and her co-host, Schofield issued a statement praising Frizell.

In May, Schofield toldThe Sun: “My family went through a real ordeal, and Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me – as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers.”

He has yet to speak publicly following Schofield’s resignation.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

In November 2021, ITV announced that Holmes and his wife Langsford would leave This Morning after 15 years hosting the show. Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond were then confirmed as their replacements.

Holmes joined GB News, while Langford has been continuing to work with ITV as a panellist on Loose Women.

Holly and Phil don't know This Morning crew's names, says Eamonn Holmes

In a new interview on GB News, Holmes alleged that there was a “total cover-up” over the Schofield affair and accused his former colleague of “toxicity”. He also said Willoughby should follow Schofield “out the door”.

Holmes added that he and Langsford – who were on This Morning on the day Schofield came out live on air in February 2020 – “feel angry” and “used” after his resignation.

In an Instagram post on Monday (29 May), Schofield hit back at his critics, who he did not name, saying there was “no toxicity” on This Morning.

He added: “I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.”

Dr Ranj Singh

On Sunday (28 May), former This Morning resident doctor Dr Ranj Singh claimed he raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” on the show two years ago, and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.

The doctor, who worked on This Morning for 10 years and competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, said he was assured his concerns would be addressed and changes made.

Dr Ranj spoke out about his experiences on ‘This Morning' (Getty Images)

However, Singh has not worked on the show since – adding it “still hurts” two years on from lodging complaints.

An ITV spokesperson said: “We are sorry to read Dr Ranj’s post today. At ITV we are fully committed to providing every opportunity for anyone who works with us to raise any concern or comments they may have.

“Following a complaint made by Dr Ranj, we appointed an external and independent advisor to carry out a review. This external review found no evidence of bullying or discrimination.”

Additional reporting by Press Association