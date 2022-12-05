Piers Morgan claims he’s being ‘exploited’ by Harry and Meghan documentary

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Piers Morgan has claimed that he is being “exploited” by the forthcoming Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

The series, which is being released in two parts this month, follows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and sees them address their sensational falling out with the royal family.

Morgan’s voice can be heard in the first trailer for Harry & Meghan, which dropped on Monday (5 December).

In it, he can be heard saying that Markle is “becoming a royal rock star”.

Writing on Twitter, Morgan said: “Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series.

“I’m traumatised by this exploitation.”

He made reference to a “lie” in an earlier teaser for the series, in which a stock image of paparazzi cameras – reportedly photographed at a Harry Potter premiere in 2011 – was used to illustrate the media attention facing the royal couple.

“These two wouldn’t know the truth if it slapped them round their latte-encrusted tiaras,” Morgan wrote.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Getty Images)

In the trailer for the series, Harry is filmed saying that there is a “war against Meghan”, describing it as a “dirty game”.

“Says the guy waging a relentless vicious public war against his own family. Harry’s such a deluded spoiled manipulated brat,” wrote Morgan.

Morgan has been a frequent critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in recent years. His time as a presenter on the ITV morning series Good Morning Britain came to an end after he stormed off-air following a much-criticised rant aimed at Meghan.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Harry and Meghan had then recently conducted an interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Meghan stated that she had experienced suicidal thoughts while living as a royal. Morgan suggested on air that he did not believe Meghan’s claims.

Piers Morgan, photographed on 22 November 2022 (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The former News of the World editor has subsequently faced pushback for his repeated criticisms of Meghan on social media and TV, with critics describing him as “obsessed”.

Volume one of Harry & Meghan will be available on Thursday 8 December, with volume two to follow next week (Thursday 15 December).

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.