Piers Morgan ‘thanks’ Meghan Markle in gloating response to Ofcom complaints list

‘Delighted to have perpetrated the most complained about moment on UK TV,’ he wrote

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 21 December 2021 08:00
Meghan Markle says her father 'betrayed her'

Piers Morgan has “thanked” Meghan Markle after being named the most-complained about TV star of the year.

The TV shows that attracted the most complaints in 2021 were revealed by media watchdog Ofcom on Monday (20 December).

Morgan’s controversial comments about Markle topped the list, with 54,595 recorded complaints.

In the controversial episode of Good Morning Britain, which aired in March, Morgan addressed Markle’s interview with Winfrey on Good Morning Britain and accused her of lying about her account of what happened at Buckingham Palace.

Morgan walked off the episode after being called out by co-presenter Alex Beresford. Days later, he quit the show.

Responding to Ofcom’s announcement, Morgan wrote on Twitter: “Delighted to have perpetrated the most complained about moment on UK TV for 2021… especially because every single one of the absurd complaints was rejected. Thanks Princess Pinocchio!”

Good Morning Britain took up a total of four spots in the top 10, contributing to what Ofcom describes as a record year for viewing complaints.

In second place, with 24,921 complaints, was Love Island due to contestant Faye Winter’s behaviour after incorrectly believing Teddy Soares, with whom she was coupled up, had cheated on her with another contestant.

Find the full list here.

It was revealed on Monday that Good Morning Britain was being cancelled over Christmas due to Covid fears.

