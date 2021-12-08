Piers Morgan was fourth most-Googled person of 2021, after Emma Radacanu

‘30 Rock’ actor Alec Baldwin and rapper Travis Scott came in at the fifth and sixth positions on Google’s annual list

Maanya Sachdeva
Wednesday 08 December 2021 08:03
Comments
Piers Morgan's most controversial moments on Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan was the fourth most-Googled person in the UK in 2021, it has been revealed.

Ironically, the former (and controversial) Good Morning Britain host was beaten to third place by 18-year-old tennis star Emma Raducanu, of whom Morgan has been a vocal critic this year.

In September, he claimed Raducanu “couldn’t handle the pressure” of playing at Wimbledon, after the US Open winner withdrew from the British Grand Slam tournament after breathing difficulties.

Morgan’s comments were criticised by many, including England footballer Gary Lineker and tennis champion Andy Murray.

Murray came to Raducanu’s defense, quoting Morgan’s tweet and adding: “Think this is a very harsh take on the situation Piers.”

Recommended

One social media user wrote: “She’s a heck of a lot tougher than a guy who walked off on air because someone disagreed with him. A real champion!”

Morgan was, however, Googled more times than actor Alec Baldwin, who was fifth on the list of most searched personalities in 2021.

In October this year, a prop gun was misfired while Baldwin was filming the indie Western Rust, killing the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Rapper Travis Scott landed the sixth position on the year-end list, most likely due to his involvement in the Astroworld tragedy.

Scott recently denied any liability for the Astroworld casualties and has filed a motion to dismiss over 200 lawsuits filed against the singer by the victims’ families.

Footballer Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 match, and former UK health secretary Matt Hancock, claimed the top spots on Google’s annual 10-person list.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in