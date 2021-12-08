Piers Morgan was fourth most-Googled person of 2021, after Emma Radacanu

Piers Morgan was the fourth most-Googled person in the UK in 2021, it has been revealed.

Ironically, the former (and controversial) Good Morning Britain host was beaten to third place by 18-year-old tennis star Emma Raducanu, of whom Morgan has been a vocal critic this year.

In September, he claimed Raducanu “couldn’t handle the pressure” of playing at Wimbledon, after the US Open winner withdrew from the British Grand Slam tournament after breathing difficulties.

Morgan’s comments were criticised by many, including England footballer Gary Lineker and tennis champion Andy Murray.

Murray came to Raducanu’s defense, quoting Morgan’s tweet and adding: “Think this is a very harsh take on the situation Piers.”

One social media user wrote: “She’s a heck of a lot tougher than a guy who walked off on air because someone disagreed with him. A real champion!”

Morgan was, however, Googled more times than actor Alec Baldwin, who was fifth on the list of most searched personalities in 2021.

In October this year, a prop gun was misfired while Baldwin was filming the indie Western Rust, killing the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Rapper Travis Scott landed the sixth position on the year-end list, most likely due to his involvement in the Astroworld tragedy.

Scott recently denied any liability for the Astroworld casualties and has filed a motion to dismiss over 200 lawsuits filed against the singer by the victims’ families.

Footballer Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 match, and former UK health secretary Matt Hancock, claimed the top spots on Google’s annual 10-person list.