Piers Morgan pays tribute to Princess Diana on her 60th birthday: ‘She just wanted to be loved’

Piers Morgan has paid tribute to Princess Diana on her 60th birthday, referring to her as the biggest “star” in the world.

The 56-year-old English broadcaster took to Twitter to mark the special day.

He wrote: “Princess Diana would have been 60 today. She was a charismatic, smart, beautiful, contrary, sensitive, funny, unforgiving & mischievous lady with a massive generous heart.”

He added: “Biggest star in the world but I think all her demons were driven by one thing: she just wanted to be loved.”

Morgan’s tribute might be hard to swallow for some, given his frequent criticism’s of Diana’s son, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Prince William are attending a small ceremony to unveil a statue commissioned in her honour in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London.

At the time the statue was announced, the brothers said in a joint statement: “Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.”

Both the redesigned garden and the new statue of Diana will be free for the public to view during the palace’s opening hours, which are from 10am to 6pm on Wednesdays to Sundays.