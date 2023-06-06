Piers Morgan says Phillip Schofield is ‘broken’ and urges ‘baying mob’ to lay off

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Piers Morgan has urged people to lay off Phillip Schofield while suggesting he “probably shouldn’t have” compared himself to Caroline Flack in a recent BBC interview.

The TalkTV broadcaster, who previously said the “relentless persecution” of Schofield should “stop”, defended the disgraced This Morning host from “the baying mob on Twitter”, after he admitted to lying about an affair with a much younger male colleague.

On Friday (2 June), Schofield participated in an interview with the BBC’s Amol Rajan, in which he said he has had suicidal thoughts since sharing the news.

“Last week, if my daughters hadn’t been there then I wouldn’t be here. And they’ve guarded me and won’t let me out of their sight, it’s like a weird numbness,” he said, adding: “I think I understand how Caroline Flack felt.”

TV presenter Flack died by suicide aged 40 in February 2020, after learning she would be prosecuted for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.

Speaking about Schofield’s interview, Uncensored host Morgan, who wrote a biography of Schofield in the Nineties, said: “I have known him a long time, 35 years. I looked at the guy and thought, ‘You are completely broken.’”

However, the TalkTV presenter said that his “comparison to Caroline Flack was clumsy”, acknowledging that “he probably shouldn’t have said that”.

Morgan did say, though, that he believed Schofield’s comment came from an honest place, stating: “He properly did feel that he was genuinely, ‘What’s left?’”

He then urged the people to stop criticising Schofield, telling viewers: “Unless the young man comes out and contradicts Phillip Schofield’s version of event, or somebody else comes out with new revelations, what else do people want? Phillip Schofield is a broken guy, he’s not going to work on television again almost certainly.

Phillip Schofield during his BBC interview (BBC)

“He’s lost everything in his life. I don’t know what more the baying mob on Twitter wants from Phillip Schofield that he hasn’t already lost?”

When asked about Schofield’s comments on BBC Newsnight, Flack’s mother seemed to suggest that she understood what the TV presenter meant by his remark.

“Every day she would try to be a bit stronger, which I should imagine Phillip is. But you get more and more thrown at you,” she said.

“It’s not only him, it is his daughters. Luckily he’s got them there for support ... Everybody suffers – but not as much as him.”

Ms Flack said Schofield, who knew Caroline and was very upset when she died, was “realising even more now what she went through”. He must put his side of the story, otherwise it’s just speculation, she added.

“I hope he’s done the right thing. I hope he feels better. I hope people now will let it settle. He’s lost his job, he’s lost his world. I think that’s enough for anybody.”

On Monday 5 June, Morgan defended his “good friend” Hollly Willoughby, whose speech about Schofield upon her return to This Morning on Monday (5 June) was branded “ridiculous” and “patronising” by viewers.

