Natasha Lyonne has reacted to her new show receiving a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes – so far.

Lyonne, 43, is both the executive producer and star of Rian Johnson’s mystery-comedy series Poker Face, which debuts on Peacock on Thursday (26 January).

Johnson is best known for his 2019 film Knives Out and its 2022 sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story, which featured a cameo from Lyonne. The film recently received one Oscar nod.

Ahead of its release, Poker Face has received stellar reviews from critics. Many compared the series to its inspiration Columbo, a popular crime drama, which starred Peter Falk and aired on NBC from 1971 to 1978.

Columbo was revived on ABC, where it was broadcast less frequently from 1989 to 2003.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has accumulated 30 reviews and achieved a 100 per cent rating.

On Wednesday (25 January), Lyonne shared the post from Rotten Tomatoes on Twitter.

The Orange is the New Black star accompanied it with the caption: “Certified fresh, babies!! Watch Poker Face tomorrow!!”

As per Rotten Tomatoes, the critics consensus is: “With the incomparable Natasha Lyonne as an ace up its sleeve, Poker Face is a puzzle box of modest ambitions working with a full deck.”

In Poker Face, Lyonne stars as Charlie, a former professional gambler on the run after crossing a powerful casino boss.

Her extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying makes her the perfect crime-solver.

As in Columbo, viewers see the crime in question take place before the episode explores how Charlie figures it out. Instead of the usual “whodunit,” this formula is called “howcatchem”.

Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Chloe Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Ron Perlman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Oscar nominees Hong Chau and Stephnaie Hsu all appear as guest stars.

UK viewers can access Peacock content through Sky TV.

Alternatively, Peacock content is available when you sign up for a Now Entertainment Membership.