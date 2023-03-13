Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry’s controversial Nazi costume will feature on the new series of The Crown, a new report has claimed.

In January 2005, the Duke of Sussex attended a friend’s fancy dress-themed birthday party in a Nazi uniform, complete with swastika armband.

The royal, who was 20 at the time, later apologised, saying that he was “very sorry if I caused any offence or embarrassment to anyone”, adding: “It was a poor choice of costume and I apologise.”

Discussing the scandal in his Netflix documentary series, Harry said that wearing the costume was “probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life”.

Now, the infamous incident is reportedly set to take place in the forthcoming sixth season of The Crown.

An insider told The Sun that the party, which had a “natives and colonials” costume theme, and the “shameful” incident will play out on the historical drama.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.

From L-R: Charles, Harry, Diana and William on the fifth season of ‘The Crown’ (Keith Bernstein)

Harry is set to be portrayed by Luther Ford in The Crown season six, while Prince William is played by Ed McVey.

The royal was widely criticised at the time for his choice to wear the costume, with the Board of Deputies of British Jews commenting on his “ill-judged actions”.

In his book Spare, released in January, Harry claimed that William and his then-girlfriend Kate Middleton had encouraged him to wear the costume and “howled” with laughter at the suggestion.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” he alleged.

✕ Prince Harry says wearing Nazi costume was 'probably biggest mistake’ of his life

On his and wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, Harry spoke about the work he did after to “learn” from his mistake.

“It was probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right,” he said.

“We sat down and spoke to the chief rabbi in London which had a profound impact on me. I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor. I could’ve just ignored it and probably made the same mistakes in my life over and over again in my life, but I learnt from that.”