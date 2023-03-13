Harry and Meghan – latest news: Duke’s Nazi costume ‘to feature in next series of The Crown’
The duke said wearing the uniform was ‘the biggest mistake of my life’
Will Harry and Meghan attend King Charles’s coronation?
The Duke of Sussex’s Nazi costume that he wore at the age of 20 will be recreated in the next series of The Crown, The Sun has reported.
Prince Harry donned the offensive costume for a friend’s fancy dress party, but later apologised for his actions. In his 2022 Netflix docuseries, he called wearing the uniform the “biggest mistake of my life”.
It comes after reports that the Sussexes’ children Archie and Lilibet have not yet been invited to King Charles’s coronation in May. According to The Telegraph, the children’s participation will be discussed after the couple confirm their own attendance at the royal ceremony.
Questions over whether the couple will attend the King and Queen Consort’s coronation are still hanging over the occasion.
A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told The Times that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation, but no decision has been disclosed about whether they will accept the invitation or not.
Meanwhile, Prince Edward was named the new Duke of Edinburgh last week, taking his late father’s title. His wife, Sophie, is now the Duchess of Edinburgh and their son James is the new Earl of Wessex.
It comes as Buckingham Palace officially updated the royal family’s website to reflect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children’s new titles.
It has been reported by the Duke of Sussex's Nazi costume, which he wore to a fancy dress party in 2005, will be recreated in the forthcoming series of The Crown.
Prince Harry previously described wearing the offensive costume as the “biggest mistake of my life”. He was 20 at the time and wore the uniform, complete with a swastika armband, to a friend’s party. He later apologised for his actions.
In his Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, the duke said: “It was probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right.”
The Sun quoted a source as saying that it was “kind of ironic that Netflix is the one to bring up this incident” after Harry spoke about “a huge level of unconscious bias” within the royal family in his docuseries.
We’ve rounded up all the information you need to know about King Charles’s coronation ceremony on 6 May.
Prince Andrew is reported to have been approached by two American broadcasters with offers to take part in a new, tell-all interview in the United Kingdom.
According to a new report, the disgraced Duke of York is considering “telling his side” in the hope of a chance of redemption, more than three years after his interview with Emily Maitlis about his ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was broadcast on the BBC’s Newsnight.
The oil used to anoint King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla during the coronation on 6 May wukk reportedly reflect the modern anti-animal cruelty sentiments, Buckingham Palace recently announced.
Previous versions of the “holy oil” have included civet oil, from the glands of small mammals, and ambergris from the intestines of whales.
However, the new formula will be completely cruelty-free.
A royal commentator has said that the Prince and Princess of Wales would rather have Prince Andrew as their neighbour over Prince Harry and Meghan.
The news comes amid reports of a royal property reshuffle, after King Charles asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to vacate Frogmore Cottage so his disgraced brother Prince Andrew can move in to the seven-room residence instead.
But reports also suggest that he is set to extend an “olive branch” and offer a suite in Buckingham Palace to Harry and Meghan Markle – just 10 minutes away from Kensington Palace, where William and Kate live.
Prince Edward referred to his wife Sophie as "duchess" shortly after he received his late father Prince Philip's title and became the new Duke of Edinburgh.
King Charles conferred the title on Edward on his 59th birthday on 10 March.
During a visit to Edinburgh shortly after, Edward greeted crowds at the Royal Mile and addressed a gathering at City Chambers, marking one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
During his speech, he thanked the audience for their support on a “very special day” for him and his wife, the duchess.
Sarah Ferguson revealed she hadn't received an invite to King Charles's coronation, while promoting her new book at an event in New York city last week.
In an interview about the novel, titled A Most Intriguing Lady, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife said her attendance at the coronation was “TBD” or “to be decided”.
“The invitations haven’t gone out yet. Have they?” she asked, according to news reports.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly accepted King Charles's decision to ask them to vacate Frogmore Cottage.
Harry and Meghan are reportedly making plans to pack up their remaining belongings at the royal property and ship them to their home in the US, as the keys are understood to have been offered to the disgraced Duke of York.
Harry and Meghan's children Archie and Lilibet have not yet been invited to King Charles's coronation in May, according to a report by The Telegraph.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who currently reside in California, reportedly received their invitation via “email correspondence”. However, Archie and Lilibet are not currently understood to be invited.
As Prince Edward is announced as the Duke of Edinburgh, what does the title change mean for him?
King Charles III conferred the title on the former Earl of Wessex in celebration of Edward’s 59th birthday on Friday (10 March). Doing so also honours the wishes of their late parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Philip.
But, while it was long expected that the dukedom would be passed to Edward after Philip’s death, the King was reportedly reluctant to give the title to his youngest brother.
