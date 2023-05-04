Prue Leith thinks Alison Hammond will end Bake Off innuendos ‘because she’s a woman’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prue Leith has shared her hope that Alison Hammond will ditch the innuendos when she joins The Great British Bake Off.

In March, the This Morning presenter was announced as the new co-host of the baking competition show, replacing Matt Lucas and joining Noel Fielding.

Appearing on the Dish podcast, Leith said that she hopes Hammond’s arrival will tone down the number of innuendos on the show.

“I never get the jokes,” she told hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett. “All this stuff about innuendo and things.

“I feel I’m really glad Alison’s coming, because at least she’s a woman and she’ll be a little more sensible.”

Hartnett laughed, telling Leith: “I’m not sure about that, we know Alison.”

“Well, those three men, they’re like three children. The word ‘sausage’ puts them into-” Leith continued, pausing to ask: “What’s with you guys?” when the presenters burst into laughter.

“You say sausage and everybody always does laughter. What’s wrong with you guys?” she continued.

“But anyway, that’s them. Over and over again, I’m the butt of the joke because I’m standing there and I don’t understand why everyone’s laughing. But I have said something which apparently is hilarious and it’s rude, but of course, I don’t get it.”

Alison Hammond 'marries' The Rock

Announcing that she was joining Bake Off, Hammond shared a video of a cake version of her, Fielding, and judges Leith and Paul Hollywood in a mock Bake Off tent.

Hammond is heard interviewing the figurine version of herself about the new gig in the light-hearted clip.

“Alison, have you got any words whatsoever?” she asks mini-Alison.

The small version “replies”: “Well, do you know what, I’m absolutely thrilled. I’m going to be meeting the bakers very soon. I’m joining The Great British Bake Off. I’m so very excited.

“As you can see, all my colleagues are absolutely speechless,” she adds, as the camera pans past the silent figurines of the other Bake Off stars.