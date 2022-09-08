Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrites are sending well-wishes to the Queen amid escalating concerns surrounding her health.

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday (8 September) that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

It was then revealed that family members, including Princes Charles, William and Harry, had cancelled engagements to be with her.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen‘s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a Palace spokesperson said, adding: “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

In response to the news, which comes three months after the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations. figures from the world of television are rushing to wish the Queen a speedy recovery.

“No one more likely to be so loved, admired and respected than Her Majesty The Queen and although she cannot be immortal, I think we have always hoped she might be,” Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid said.

Her former presenting partner, Piers Morgan, added: “I can’t even imagine Britain without this Queen. Very unsettling day.”

Sheila Hancock appeared on Channel 4 series Steph’s Packed Lunch as newas of the Queen’s poor health broke, and stated: “She’s been so much part of my life. During the war when I was a child and every stage of my life the queen has been here.”

The Queen is currently ‘under medical supervision’ (Getty Images)

“I wish them all so much health and hope she gets better. I’m sure she will be getting the best care in the world.”

Lord Sugar added: “Sorry to hear the breaking news that Her Majesty the Queen is now under doctor supervision. I am sure the whole nation will join me in wishing her well for a speedy recovery.”

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham wrote: “My thoughts and strength to you Ma’am.”