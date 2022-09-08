Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral with doctors concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said.

The monarch, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council this week, after appointing Liz Truss as prime minister at her home in the Scottish Highlands.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a Palace statement confirmed on Thursday (8 September).

The Queen’s close family are travelling to Balmoral to be with the monarch.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.