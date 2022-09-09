Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Piers Morgan tells Vladimir Putin to ‘stick your condolences where the sun don’t shine’ after Queen’s death

Russian president mourned the ‘irreparable loss’ of the Queen as he continues to wage war on Ukraine

Annabel Nugent
Friday 09 September 2022 11:23
World leaders offer their tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Piers Morgan has demanded that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “stick his condolences” for Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal died peacefully aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday 8 (September).

News of her death has prompted widespread tributes from her family, world leaders and stars of film, TV and music.

Recommended

Morgan was among those to share a message in praise of the late royal, calling her “the greatest there’s ever been” and the “very essence of being British”.

The former Good Morning Britain host, however, had strong words for the Russian president, who was one of the many world leaders to speak out following the Queen’s death.

Putin sent a telegram to King Charles III, the Queen’s son who is now Britain’s new monarch.

Vladimir Putin was given a ceremonial welcome on Horse Guards Parade during a visit to London in 2003

(AFP via Getty Images)

“For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage. I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss,” wrote Putin, who had met with the Queen in her lifetime.

Follow the latest updates as the world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Speaking about Putin’s tribute, Morgan said on Thursday (8 September): “You know who just put a statement out, Vladimir Putin extends his condolences to Britain for irreparable loss.

“You know what Putin, you can stick your condolences.”

AFP/Getty

(TASS Host Photo Agency/AFP via G)

He continued: “It’s the loss you’re causing to lives in Ukraine that I’m concerned about. So stick your condolences where the sun don’t shine.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains ongoing, with the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, telling Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky that the war is at a “pivotal point”.

Recommended

Elsewhere, Daniel Craig paid tribute to the Queen. He previously recalled a “very funny joke” she once made at his expense.

Follow the latest updates as the world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in