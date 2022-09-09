Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Piers Morgan has demanded that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “stick his condolences” for Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal died peacefully aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday 8 (September).

News of her death has prompted widespread tributes from her family, world leaders and stars of film, TV and music.

Morgan was among those to share a message in praise of the late royal, calling her “the greatest there’s ever been” and the “very essence of being British”.

The former Good Morning Britain host, however, had strong words for the Russian president, who was one of the many world leaders to speak out following the Queen’s death.

Putin sent a telegram to King Charles III, the Queen’s son who is now Britain’s new monarch.

Vladimir Putin was given a ceremonial welcome on Horse Guards Parade during a visit to London in 2003 (AFP via Getty Images)

“For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage. I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss,” wrote Putin, who had met with the Queen in her lifetime.

Follow the latest updates as the world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Speaking about Putin’s tribute, Morgan said on Thursday (8 September): “You know who just put a statement out, Vladimir Putin extends his condolences to Britain for irreparable loss.

“You know what Putin, you can stick your condolences.”

AFP/Getty (TASS Host Photo Agency/AFP via G)

He continued: “It’s the loss you’re causing to lives in Ukraine that I’m concerned about. So stick your condolences where the sun don’t shine.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains ongoing, with the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, telling Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky that the war is at a “pivotal point”.

Elsewhere, Daniel Craig paid tribute to the Queen. He previously recalled a “very funny joke” she once made at his expense.

