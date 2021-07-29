The Queen’s Christmas speech has been recreated in a cartoon spoof byFamily Guy writer Gary Janetti.

Queen Elizabeth II’s annual address was the most-watched programme on Christmas Day this year, with viewing figures showing that the broadcast peaked at 6.3 million viewers.

A new clip, taken from Janetti’s forthcoming HBO Max adult animation The Prince, sees the Queen’s speech being spoofed in a parody version that includes a Prince George character.

Janetti shared the short video with his 943,500 Instagram followers. In it, the “Queen” – who is voiced by actor Frances de la Tour – reflects on the past year.

As her character cites some of 2020’s most devastating events, including wildfires, social injustice, “the looming threat of war” and a global pandemic, Prince George’s character – voiced by Janetti himself – chimes in with his own, more superficial objections.

Among the year’s setbacks that the prince’s character references are: “Coachella got cancelled”, “the new James Bond was delayed” and “Denise Richards left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

The clip ends with the “Queen” struggling to think of any good news to have occurred during 2020, simply stating: “Boy, this year really f***ing sucked.”

Prince George’s cartoon concludes the video by signing off: “Merry Christmas b****es. George and Gan-Gan out.”

The forthcoming HBO Max series The Prince stars Janetti as 7-year-old Prince George, with Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner voicing Princess Charlotte, and Orlando Bloom lending his voice to the character of Prince Harry.

The adult cartoon – which will satirise the British royal family – is expected to air on HBO Max sometime in 2021.