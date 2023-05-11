Race Across the World viewers come to the same conclusion after heartwarming finale

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Race Across the World has crowned its season three winners after an exciting eight-episode journey through Canada.

The BBC adventure series returned to screens for its third season on 15 March, concluding with an exciting finale that aired on Wednesday night (10 May).

Race Across the World sees pairs of travellers participate in an epic race that takes them across countries.

The catch, however, is that they cannot take planes as a mode of transport. The duos are instead given the cash equivalent of their airfare. They also do not have access to their smartphones, credit cards, or the internet.

The first pair to pass through all their checkpoints and reach their destination is the winner.

***SPOILERS FOLLOW***

In Wednesday’s finale, three pairs make a last dash for their final checkpoint.

Best friends Cathie and Tricia emerged as the 2023 winners after making it to the Lighthouse in Cape Spear, Canada first. The pair will take home the £20,000 cash prize.

Race Across the World (BBC)

They were followed by married couple Moveen and Zainib, with father-daughter duo Ladi and Monique coming in third.

Many fans came away from the last episode of the Canada-set season drawing the same conclusion about the kindness of Canadians.

“One thing Across the World has confirmed to me is that Canadians must be the kindest nation on the earth,” wrote one person.

Another added: “Just finished watching Race Across the World. So happy for Trish and Kathy that they won… Fully deserved.

“Also the hospitality and kindness Canadians showed to help the teams out was amazing.”

A third person wrote: “Canadians really are as lovely as they seemed on the show.”

“Race Across the World is one of the best things the BBC has ever commissioned. This series was cast brilliantly, and I smiled, laughed, cried, and clapped my way through it,” said someone else. “Also, Canadians. Good eggs.”

Another wrote: “Race Across the World is exceptional television. Puts your faith back in humanity/Canadians.”

One person, however, noted that while the hospitality of the Canadians is “awesome”, it has made for the “least challenging” season of the show.

“Canadians! They’re just too nice and helpful! Sometimes the stakes felt lower because locals would always help the racers,” they wrote.

If you are interested in competing in the next season of Race Across the World, you can find out how to apply here.