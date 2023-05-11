Jump to content

Race Across the World: How to apply for BBC show

Everything you need to know about how to join the adventure series

Ellie Harrison
Thursday 11 May 2023 09:16
Comments
Race Across the World series three trailer

The 2023 series ofRace Across the World drew to a close last night (10 May), after the latest batch of pairs sped across Canada as fast as they could.

Each season sees teams of two, who are given a tight budget and limited information, race to a destination without using planes, smartphones, or the internet.

Every time the show airs, viewers are in awe of the beautiful parts of the world that contestants get to travel to, and begin to fantasise about how well they’d do on the show.

Unfortunately, applications for the 2024 series of Race Across the World closed on 5 May 2023, so aspiring adventurers will need to wait a while for their chance to compete in the 2025 season.

To apply each year, you must fill out an application form via the BBC website, with the show on the hunt for teams of two people.

Both team members must complete their own application forms before either will be considered.

Application forms are sent out after you register, submitting your name, date of birth, region and occupation, as well as the email address and contact details for your team member.

To be eligible, you need to be over 18 when you apply, be a legal resident in the UK, and be available for the eight weeks when filming takes place.

The BBC application page and more info can be found here.

