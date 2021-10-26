Rachel Riley has admitted that she has struggled to “bond” with new Countdown host Anne Robinson.

The former Weakest Link presenter took over hosting duties on the Channel 4 quiz show fromThe Apprentice’s Nick Hewer earlier this year, with filming taking place under strict Covid guidelines.

Speaking to Press Association, Riley said that her relationship with Robinson was “completely different” to her one with former host Hewer.

“We used to all be in the same room together but because of coronavirus everyone’s off separately having their make-up done so we don’t see each other as much,” she said.

“We’ve not really done much team bonding.”

Riley added: “Obviously, we had 10 years with Nick and we really knew each other. She is a completely different character.”

Robinson’s casting on Countdown was initially met with some backlash online after old clips of the presenter’s cruellest barbs on The Weakest Link resurfaced.

However, the host said that she couldn’t be “cancelled” because she wasn’t on social media, although admitted that the BBC would not now repeat her shows.

In August, Channel 4 apologised after a contestant answered with a homophobic slur in the show’s anagram round.

Additional reporting by Press Association.