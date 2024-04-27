Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

ITV News presenter Rageh Omaar ‘receiving medical care’ after becoming unwell during broadcast

Newsreader appeared to struggle with reading during Friday evening’s ‘News at Ten’ broadcast

Nicole Vassell
Saturday 27 April 2024 09:16
Comments
Close
Moment ITV News at Ten is evacuated during live broadcast due to a fire alarm

The ITV News presenter Rageh Omaar is “receiving medical care” after becoming unwell live on air.

Omaar, who is the network’s international affairs editor, was leading Friday evening’s (26 April) News at Ten programme when he appeared to have difficulty reading the bulletins on the autocue.

In a statement released after the programme aired, ITV News acknowledged viewers’ worries and provided an update on the situation.

“We are aware that viewers are concerned about Rageh Omaar’s wellbeing,” an ITV News spokesperson said.

“Rageh became unwell while presenting News at Ten on Friday and is now receiving medical care. He thanks everyone for their well wishes.”

The nature of Omaar’s illness during the broadcast is currently unknown.

Across social media, the hashtag #itvnews began to trend in the UK, as viewers shared messages of support and worry for the newsreader.

Rageh Omaar on ITV News (ITV / screengrab)

ITV pulled the show from its scheduled re-runs on ITV+1, with a message instead telling viewers that ITV was “temporarily unable to bring you our +1 service”.

“We will resume shortly,” it read.

Many on X, formerly Twitter, have admonished others for sharing the footage or Omaar’s broadcast, during which he stumbled over reading some words.

“People need to stop sharing the videos of Rageh Omaar and learn some basic decency and respect,” reads one comment.

Rageh Omaar (Getty Images)

Elsewhere, another viewer expressed support for Omaar while complimenting his presenting skills: “It’s good to read that Rageh Omaar is getting medical treatment. Always the consummate professional, it was worrying to see him so clearly poorly on air last night. Get well soon, lovely man.”

Omaar has worked on ITV News since 2013, beginning his tenure as a special correspondent and presenter. He has also served as deputy newscaster of News at Ten since 2015.

Prior to his roles at ITV, the Somali-born newsreader was a world affairs correspondent at the BBC, and a news presenter at Al Jazeera.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in