Rainn Wilson shares idea for The Office US reunion episode

Rainn Wilson has shared his ideas for a potential reunion episode of the US version of The Office.

The actor played fan-favourite character Dwight Schrute on the US sitcom, which remains one of the most popular shows on streaming services 10 years after it ended.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday (26 April), Wilson said that he would have loved to have got the cast back together for an episode about the workers of Dunder Mifflin returning to the office after the pandemic.

“If we had pandemic episodes, that would’ve been amazing,” he said. “The Office writers were so great – they would’ve been able to spin that in some beautiful ways.

“I think it would be: He gets the call from corporate to get everyone back in the office and everyone is resistant. So, one at a time, Dwight has to kidnap every Office cast member and bring them into Dunder Mifflin in some kind of obscure and somewhat inappropriate way.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Wilson said that the show’s universal success always surprised him, given that the show was nearly cancelled many times, then became a “big hit” only to “dwindle” in the later seasons.

“And then all of a sudden, the advent of streaming… and then Covid, it’s insane. You are so lucky to be on any TV show, and then one that lasts, you’re double lucky. And then one that is loved, I’m really the luckiest man alive. We all are, to have been a part of that.”

Dwight in ‘The Office US’ (NBC)

Wilson played Dwight in all nine seasons of The Office, based on Ricky Gervais’s UK sitcom of the same name. The show came to an end in 2013.

Elsewhere in the interview with Barrymore, Wilson spoke about the viral moment he caught the person sitting next to him on a flight watching The Office.