Goodfellas star Ray Liotta’s cause of death released a year after he died aged 67

Ray Liotta’s cause of death has been revealed nearly a year after he died in May 2022 at the age of 67.

The actor, best known for his leading role in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime classic Goodfellas, was shooting a new film, Dangerous Waters, in the Dominican Republic when he died in his sleep.

Officials have now released that Liotta’s cause of death was due to heart and respiratory system issues.

According to documents, obtained by TMZ, his death was categorised as natural and non-violent, specifically citing respiratory insufficiency due to pulmonary oedema – fluid in his lungs and acute heart failure.

The documents additionally said he suffered from atherosclerosis, which John Hopkins Medicine describes as the thickening or hardening of the arteries caused by a buildup of plaque in the inner artery’s lining.

His movie career spanned five decades. As well as his acclaimed turn in Goodfellas, Liotta also enjoyed celebrated performances in films including Cop Land and Field of Dreams.

In recent years, he had undergone a resurgence in popularity, appearing in projects such as the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark – in which he played two roles – and the Noah Baumbach film Marriage Story.

Ray Liotta (Getty Images)

Following the news of his death, several celebrities paid tribute to Liotta, including Robert De Niro, who said he was “very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing”.

“He is way too way young to have left us. May he Rest in Peace,” the Taxi Driver star added.

Jennifer Lopez, who acted with Liotta in the drama series Shades of Blue, referred to him as her “partner in crime” in her messages about him.

“The first thing that comes to mind is he so was kind to my children,” the actor and singer tweeted. “Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside… I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch.”

Liotta is survived by his daughter, Karsen. Before his death, he was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo.