Ray Liotta revealed he’d never fully watched The Sopranos in final talk show appearance

Late actor was speaking to Seth Meyers in September 2021

Kevin E G Perry
Thursday 26 May 2022 18:45
Comments
Ray Liotta confesses he never fully watched The Sopranos in one of final interviews

In his final chat show appearance, Ray Liotta revealed he’d never finished watching celebrated HBO gangster series The Sopranos.

Liotta, whose death at the age of 67 was reported earlier today, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers last September to discuss his role in The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.

“I never really watched it – shhh!” said Liotta of the original series. “A few episodes in the beginning, but at that time I just wasn’t into sitting home and watching television. I was out doing stuff. I saw episodes and I said: ‘Wow, this is really good.’ Every now and then you’re flicking and there’s an episode that’s on. I will – I will eventually!”

He added that as he was playing a new role in was a prequel, he didn’t have to base his portrayal on a character who already existed. “I didn’t have to sound like anybody,” he said. “Some of the people in our show go on to be in the series.”

Liotta, who was best known for his leading role in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime classic Goodfellas, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting a new film entitled Dangerous Waters, according to Deadline.

Recommended

Cocaine Bear, one of the last films Liottacompleted before his death, announced its official release date only a few weeks before the actor’s death.

The film, which is directed by Elizabeth Banks, is due for a cinema release on 24 February 2023, Universal confirmed earlier this month.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in