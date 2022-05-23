Rebel Wilson alludes to Royal Family feud as she shares photo with Prince Harry

Rebel Wilson has alluded to Prince Harry’s decision to step down as a senior royal after meeting him at a polo event.

The comedian and actor met Prince Harry at the Santa Barbara Polo Club in California at the weekend.

Posting a picture of the pair together on Instagram, Wilson alluded to the ongoing feud within the Royal Family, writing in the caption: “Team Harry.”

Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both stepped down as senior royals. In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple spoke about a range of issues, from racism and lack of mental health support to feeling “let down” by the family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed they will be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations along with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, in June.

The scheduled visit to the UK, which comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a secret visit to the Queen last month before travelling to The Hague, Netherlands for the Invictus Games, will mark the first time the 96-year-old monarch has met the couple’s 11-month-old daughter, Lilibet.

The Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne in June, with a whole line-up of events taking place across the country to celebrate her reign.

One of the most star-studded events taking place over the bank holiday weekend is the Platinum Party at the Palace, which will be broadcast live on the BBC on Saturday 4 June.

