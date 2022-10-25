Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

House of the Dragon cleared up a controversial plot point in its latest episode.

The finale of the hit HBO series, which was broadcast on Sunday (23 October), addressed the previous episode’s closing scene, which led to frustration among viewers.

The scene in question saw Rhaenys (Eve Best) deciding to spare the lives of the usurping Hightowers before escaping from King’s Landing on dragonback.

Many felt the scene was unbelievable considering Rhaenys could have instantly ended the impending civil war – and it turns out this is a sentiment also shared by one of the show’s characters.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

In the finale, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) says of Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cook) to Rhaenys: “That Queen murdered my brother and stole his throne. You could have burned them all.”

Rhaenys, explaining her decision, replies: “A war fought like this, there is to be treachery, to be sure, but that war is not mine to begin. I only rushed this morning to you out of loyalty to my husband and my house.”

The inclusion of the dialogue suggests that the show’s producers and writers knew that fans might find Rhaenys’s decision to be frustrating.

Rhaenys’s words echo those shared by Best, who said in the wake of episode nine’s broadcast: “It’s the moment when she shows herself to be the greatest possible ruler.”

Best said the moment was “the most merciful and most graceful act”, adding: “It’s because she’s so intelligent and in the end chooses to do the right thing, which is not to destroy. It’s a truly forgiving moment and sort of a loving moment, in a weird way.”

Rhaenys (Eve Best) in ‘House of the Dragon’ (HBO)

Writer-producer Sara Hess concluded: “I think she just can’t do it. It’s not her war. The fight is between these two sides and she’s kind of not in it. She doesn’t feel like she’s the one to come in and do that. But you’re right. If she had just incinerated everybody, it’s game over, Rhaenyra wins and we’re done here. But the cost is huge.”

Elsewhere in the season one finale, viewers were left feeling “traumatised” with yet another harrowing birth scene.

In one climactic scene, which takes place on the bridge at Dragonstone, Otto presents Rhaneyra with a note from Alicent. The note plays a role in Rhaenyra’s decision to consider the Hand’s proposal to bend the knee to Aegon. Fans will recognise it from an earlier episode – you can find an explanation of its signficance here.

House of the Dragon, which is available to watch on NOW, has been renewed for a second season. Find the biggest talking points from the episode here.