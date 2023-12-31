Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you fancy ringing in the new year in the company of Rick Astley, look no further, for he’s going to be on our screens tonight.

The man who brought us the Eighties hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” will be joined, for Rick Astley Rocks New Year’s Eve, by some special guests for a show at Camden Roundhouse.

Here’s what we know about the programme…

When is Rick Astley Rocks New Year’s Eve on?

The show will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 11.30pm on Sunday 31 December. There will be a short break at midnight for the fireworks, before Astley returns from 12.10am.

Who’s in the Rick Astley Rocks New Year’s Eve line-up?

Astley is joined on stage by Sharleen Spiteri, Rylan and The House Gospel Choir to bring in 2024.

Rylan and Astley are expected to perform a cover version of Dead or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)”.

Rick Astley and Rylan (BBC Studios/Michael Leckie)

He and Spiteri will be taking on the Motown classic “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”.

Astley is following in the footsteps of Robbie Williams, Alicia Keys and Sam Ryder, who have previously performed for BBC One audiences either side of the midnight fireworks.

In a recent interview with The Independent, the star reflected on his difficult upbringing and the Christmas traditions he embraces now.

What else is airing on New Year’s Eve?

Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny will be airing on BBC Two. Find out more here.