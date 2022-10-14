Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ricky Gervais celebrated his National Television Awards win at home by cuddling with his cat.

The 61-year-old comedian won the prize for Best Comedy at the awards show on Thursday (13 October) for his Netflix series After Life.

After the win, he tweeted: “Out partying, celebrating my big NTA win. Definitely not home, watching telly, cuddling the cat.”

Gervais shared the tweet alongside a photo of him and his pet.

He also thanked viewers who voted for the series, describing them as the “best fans in the world”.

Alongside a snap of him with a sniffer dog named Jack and his award outside the ceremony, Gervais wrote: “Thank you NTA and to everyone who voted. Best fans in the world. Oh, and thanks to Jack the sniffer dog for the selfie.”

After Life follows the story of newspaper writer Tony Johnson (Gervais) as he struggles to cope after his wife Lisa (played by Kerry Godliman) dies from breast cancer.

The dark comedy follows Tony as he decides to say and do whatever he likes in response to her death.

The Netflix series was also named Best Comedy at the NTAs in 2021, where it beat Sex Education, Derry Girls and Not Going Out.

Gervais said he was “genuinely shocked” by the win, giving a brief speech before adding: “My feet are killing me”.