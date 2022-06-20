Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna settle out of court over revenge porn claim

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna will not be facing off in court over her revenge porn claims against him.

In 2017, Chyna – real name Angela Renee White – obtained a restraining order against ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian after the reality star allegedly posted explicit pictures of her to social media without her consent.

The revenge porn trial was scheduled for Monday (20 June). However, according to People, Kardashian’s lawyer Michael Rhodes confirmed that the ex-couple will not move forward with the case.

The news comes after recent reports that a Los Angeles judge ruled on Thursday (16 June) that the exes would move to trial after they were unable to reach a settlement agreement.

In a motion filed earlier this month, Kardashian’s attorneys claimed that they had tentatively reached a settlement with Chyna after Kardashian agreed to help her get dropped as a defendant from a separate lawsuit.

That lawsuit involved Justin Jones, who sued the pair back in 2017 for “public disclosure of private facts”, according to court documents obtained by People. Jones, Chyna’s former boyfriend, claims he was a victim of defamation and cyberbullying after the two outed him as bisexual, per TMZ.

Kardashian’s legal team said in their recent motion that Chyna would drop the revenge porn lawsuit if Kardashian would resolve the Jones case without her having to pay for the settlement.

Initially, a judge rejected Kardashian’s motion in his latest court filing to drop the case entirely.

In May, a California jury sided with the Kardashian-Jenner family after Chyna accused them of defamation. Last week, the family filed paperwork requesting over $390,000 (£324,000) in expensed legal fees to be covered by Chyna.