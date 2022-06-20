Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna settle out of court over revenge porn claim

Two reached a settlement agreement ahead of the scheduled trial date

Inga Parkel
Monday 20 June 2022 20:30
Kris Jenner weighs in on Blac Chyna defamation verdict at 2022 Met Gala

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna will not be facing off in court over her revenge porn claims against him.

In 2017, Chyna – real name Angela Renee White – obtained a restraining order against ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian after the reality star allegedly posted explicit pictures of her to social media without her consent.

The revenge porn trial was scheduled for Monday (20 June). However, according to People, Kardashian’s lawyer Michael Rhodes confirmed that the ex-couple will not move forward with the case.

The news comes after recent reports that a Los Angeles judge ruled on Thursday (16 June) that the exes would move to trial after they were unable to reach a settlement agreement.

In a motion filed earlier this month, Kardashian’s attorneys claimed that they had tentatively reached a settlement with Chyna after Kardashian agreed to help her get dropped as a defendant from a separate lawsuit.

Recommended

That lawsuit involved Justin Jones, who sued the pair back in 2017 for “public disclosure of private facts”, according to court documents obtained by People. Jones, Chyna’s former boyfriend, claims he was a victim of defamation and cyberbullying after the two outed him as bisexual, per TMZ.

Kardashian’s legal team said in their recent motion that Chyna would drop the revenge porn lawsuit if Kardashian would resolve the Jones case without her having to pay for the settlement.

Blac Chyna-Kardashians Trial

(Getty Images)

Initially, a judge rejected Kardashian’s motion in his latest court filing to drop the case entirely.

In May, a California jury sided with the Kardashian-Jenner family after Chyna accused them of defamation. Last week, the family filed paperwork requesting over $390,000 (£324,000) in expensed legal fees to be covered by Chyna.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in