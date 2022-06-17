(Getty Images)

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna to face off in court again over revenge porn claims

Chyna sued Kardashian for revenge porn in 2017 after he posted explicit photos of her on social media

Meredith Clark
New York
Friday 17 June 2022 18:33
Well, there’s another Kardashian-Blac Chyna trial on the way.

A Los Angeles judge ruled on Thursday that Blac Chyna’s revenge porn lawsuit against Rob Kardashian will move to trial, after the exes were unable to reach a settlement agreement.

In a motion filed earlier this month, Kardashian’s attorneys claimed that they had tentatively reached a settlement with Blac Chyna – whose real name is Angela Renee White – after Kardashian agreed to help her get dropped as a defendant from a separate lawsuit.

That lawsuit involved Justin Jones, who sued the pair back in 2017 for "public disclosure of private facts,” according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Jones, Chyna’s former boyfriend, claims he was a victim of defamation and cyberbullying after the two outed him as bisexual, per TMZ.

Kardashian’s legal team said in their recent motion that Chyna would drop the revenge porn lawsuit if Kardashian would resolve the Jones case without her having to pay for the settlement. Now, it seems that Chyna has changed her mind.

A judge rejected Kardashian’s motion in his latest court filing to drop the case entirely, meaning the two will contest the revenge porn allegations in trial.

In 2017, Blac Chyna obtained a restraining order against ex Rob Kardashian after the reality star posted explicit pictures of her to social media without her consent. The son of the late lawyer Robert Kardashian has since been accused of violating California’s Nonconsensual Pornography Law.

This will not be the first contentious trial between the exes, who share five-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian.

In May, a California jury sided with the Kardashian-Jenner family after Chyna accused them of defamation. The 33-year-old model alleged that the famous family made false statements that she physically assaulted their brother, which led to the cancellation of their E! spinoff series, Rob & Chyna. She sued Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Kardashian for $40m (£30m) loss of earnings and more than $60m (£46m) in future earnings.

Now, the Kardashian-Jenner clan have filed paperwork requesting more than $390,000 (£324,000) in legal fees they claim they’re owed by Blac Chyna.

The revenge porn trial is slated for a 20 June court date.

Comments

