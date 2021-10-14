Robert Webb has announced that he has quit Strictly Come Dancing due to “ill health”.

The actor and comedian, who was partnered with Dianne Buswell, said in a statement: “Two years ago I had open heart surgery and although I believed I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became clear that I had bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery.”

The Peep Show star added: “I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist, and it was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show.”

Webb said he had been “especially touched” by the support he received from fellow heart patients during his time on the show but felt he had possibly been “too eager to impress them”.

“They will know that recovery doesn’t always go in a straight line, and I hope they’re not too disappointed that I ran into the limits of my resilience much sooner than I’d hoped,” he said.

The 49-year-old also paid tribute to his professional partner, Buswell, saying he “couldn’t have wished for a more talented partner or more patient teacher”.

“Despite this sad ending, it has been a genuine honour to be part of this huge, joyful and barking mad TV show. Long may it continue,” he said.

In her own statement, Buswell said: “I am so proud of the three amazing dances we produced. I know Robert had a lot more to give to the competition but his health of course comes first and I wish him a speedy recovery. I feel lucky to have danced with him and to call him a friend.”

Webb took his Tango seriously (BBC)

A Strictly spokeswoman said the BBC One show would continue as normal this weekend.

Webb underwent emergency surgery on his heart in 2020 for a mitral valve prolapse after being diagnosed with the condition during a routine health check. He put his condition down to excessive drinking when he was younger.

After being diagnosed, Webb quit consuming alcohol.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7pm on BBC One.