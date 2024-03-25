Family of late Strictly star Robin Windsor reveal funeral arrangements

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Details of the private funeral for Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor have been confirmed by his family.

The professional dancer passed away in February at the age of 44. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

The private event, scheduled for Tuesday (25 March), will take place in the dancer’s home town of Ipswich in Suffolk with guests asked to bring a rainbow umbrella in what is expected to be a “colourful celebration” according to the Daily Mail.

A family statement said: “The funeral will be a private service for invited family, friends and colleagues who were important to Robin in both his personal life and professional career.

“In the meantime we once again thank everyone for the love and the memories shared of Robin.

“As a family we also please ask for there to be no further upsetting speculation. We thank you for respecting our continued privacy at this difficult time.”

News of Windsor’s death was first announced by the dance company he helped founder, who said the dancer had “tragically passed away”.

In a Facebook statement the company, called Burn the Floor, wrote: “The BTF family has lost one of its founding members, Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor – who has tragically passed away.

“A BTF journeyman, he danced with us for 20 years – including Broadway, the West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.”

During his time on Strictly Come Dancing, Windsor was paired with various celebrities from 2010 to 2013 on the main show, including Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden.

Robin Windsor passed away at the age of 44 last month (PA Archive (Matt Crossick/PA))

He also danced with model Patsy Kensit, and actors Anita Dobson and Lisa Riley on the BBC One series.

For the Christmas specials, he was partnered with The Great British Bake Off co-host host Alison Hammond in 2015, and BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox.

Susanna Reid danced with Windsor when she took part in 2011’s Children In Need special.

He was forced to pull out of the series in 2014, due to a slipped disc injury that left him paralysed for four days.

Windsor, who started dancing at the age of three, said at the time: “I couldn’t risk going ahead. It was a heartbreaking decision but I had no choice.”

However, he eventually made a special return for what would become the show’s first-ever same-sex dance, which he performed alongside Aljaz Skorjanec in 2014.